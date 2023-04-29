The Last Straw

By
M Dowling
-
1
71

Lachlan Murdoch didn’t like Tucker’s last monologue. It was one of the reasons, one of the last straws, for canceling Tucker. according to Andrew Bolt, the top anchor at Fox News’s Sky News Australia.

This is it:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
3 minutes ago

No Foreign Business or National should be allowed to have any ownership in American Media Corporations, Especially News.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by GuvGeek
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz