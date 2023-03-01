Ukraine Escalates, Warns US Will Send Sons & Daughters to Fight

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv is preparing to launch attacks to recapture Crimea. He is sending forces to other countries for training in preparation for an attack on land that Russia considers to be Russia. Russia has already made it clear that it would be a red line.

“There are military steps, and we are preparing for them. We are ready mentally. We are preparing technically: with weapons, reinforcements, the formation of brigades, in particular the assault brigades, of different categories and nature,” Zelensky said during a press conference.

According to the local news agency, Ukrinform, Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces were being sent to other countries for training on how to use new weapons. “We have to be ready. Then, there will be corresponding fair de-occupation steps, and, God willing, they will be successful,” he continued.

Russia took Crimea in 2014 when this war began, as NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has admitted. According to polls, however good they may be, the people of Crimea are happy to be part of Russia.

In 2014, Crimea held a referendum where 97% voted for integration with Russia, but the UN deemed it invalid, and Ukraine’s far-right militias began blockades of food and water to the Russian-speaking peninsula. Did you know that Ukraine built a dam in 2014 blocking 85% of… https://t.co/0uL73xYKuw pic.twitter.com/jPY3wSyCS6 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 28, 2023

Assessments from the Pentagon also indicate that retaking Crimea will be unlikely for Kyiv.

Despite the Pentagon’s doubt, the Biden administration has said it will support Ukrainian attacks on Crimea. “Russia has turned Crimea into a massive military installation… those are legitimate targets, Ukraine is hitting them, and we are supporting that,” said Victoria Nuland, the U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs.

Nuland is always involved.

US SONS AND DAUGHTERS WILL FIGHT FOR UKRAINE

Zelensky said, “The US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters to war.”

“And they will have to fight because it’s NATO that we’re talking about, and they will be dying.”

“The US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters to war. And they will have to to fight, because it’s NATO that we’re talking about, and they will be dying.” Zelensky says what expects the US to do if Ukraine loses. pic.twitter.com/P5LNPatT3q — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 28, 2023

He said it in the context that if Ukraine doesn’t win, this will have to happen. He’s not wrong. Biden has promised to fork over funds and weapons to the end. He’s now talking about fighter jets. Some NATO ‘special forces’ are in Ukraine. We are also training Ukrainian soldiers. Ukraine escalated the situation yesterday by drone-bombing Russia well into the interior.

Russia sees this war with the west as existential. China has always been on Russia’s side. We shouldn’t be shocked that they plan to provide weapons to Ukraine.

What do Americans think is going to happen? We are allowing Biden and his allied warmongers in Congress to start a full-scale world war incrementally.

Our children and grandchildren, boys and girls, will have to be drafted. Americans don’t get the information in the media, but huge protests against NATO have begun in France, Germany, the UK, and other countries. Biden could destroy NATO with this war.

IT’S EXISTENTIAL FOR RUSSIA

The United Nations (UN) held special sessions to address the situation in Ukraine and the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage. Russia stated that its ongoing war in Ukraine is a matter of “survival.”

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, argued that the war was against Ukraine and the wider West. “As for our country, we see all of this as a war with the West for survival, for the future of our country, for our children, for our identity,” Nebenzya said.

According to Nebenzya, “Ukraine is nothing but a bargaining chip in this plot.

