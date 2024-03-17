Ukraine Hit 8 Oil Refineries in Russia While US Has Open Borders

Multiple Ukrainian drones have struck an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai in Russia tonight. This week, Ukraine attacked eight oil refineries deep in Russia. A Ukrainian defense source told CNN that Ukraine is “implementing a well-planned strategy to decrease Russian economic potential.”

It’s not Ukraine doing the planning; NATO, especially the US, is doing the planning.

Sanctions didn’t work, so this is the Pentagon’s next step. Blow up oil refineries in Russia while we have open borders.

The EU and the US must have forgotten that we have open borders and anyone can enter. Ron DeSantis’s state law enforcement stopped a boatload of heavily armed Haitians. They also found drugs and night vision goggles.

Anyone can come in, and some come in armed.

Last year, the Biden government admitted to nearly two million gotaways since Biden came into power. It’s more than that now. That is only what they admitted to. Then, some came in and escaped detection.

BREAKING: UKRAINE STRIKES ANOTHER RUSSIAN OIL REFINERY The attack on the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai was carried out by drones and is the 6th Russian oil refinery that’s been hit by Ukraine in the last week. Source: RN pic.twitter.com/DunNlROalC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 17, 2024

Yet another Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian oil refinery – this is time in Slovyansk-on-Kuban. This week, Ukraine attacked 8 Russian oil refineries. Zelensky praised the military-industrial complex for producing long-range drones, enabling Ukraine to strike deep in Russia. pic.twitter.com/bEN7gRYUm1 — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) March 17, 2024

⚡️BREAKING: Ukraine started knocking out Russian oil refineries. An oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia is on fire after being hit by 2 kamikaze UAVs launched by Ukranian armed forces. pic.twitter.com/u3zp6ocm5O — Current Report (@Currentreport1) March 13, 2024

Russia: Ukraine hit Russian oil refineries. Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling isn’t working. Good job Zelenskyy, Budanov, Ukrainian Army and Ukrainians. Say hi to Kremlin, Lavrov, Medvedev, Moscow, the Russians, EU and NATO #RussiaIsCollapsing #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineWar #Zelensky pic.twitter.com/07th9G4Okz — Herry Rodin (@HerryRodinNapit) March 14, 2024

