Jussie Smollett’s Getting OUT OF JAIL on Bond

Jussie Smollett is getting out of jail on bond after a hate hoax that hurt a lot of people and wasted police resources. He also lied to the police.

He was ordered out on bond after his attorneys appealed his conviction. Smollett told TMZ the sentence was proof of systemic RACISM. He says he only got the sentence because he’s black.

The First District Court of Appeals has granted Smollett’s attorneys’ request to release Smollett on bond pending the appeal, according to the AP.

The ruling came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. He was fined $20,000 and told to pay $125,000 to the police in the form of restitution.

After the sentence, he started ranting about not being suicidal. The judge harshly lectured him during the sentencing. Obviously, Smollett didn’t learn anything from the lecture.

The Judge addressed the damage he has done to real victims of hate crimes, pointing to the premeditation of Smollett’s crimes.

The judge called Jussie “selfish, arrogant, and narcissistic” for using people in the media, using the police, and the people in the community who supported him. He said Smollett is a “shameful” “charlatan”.

Smollett kept sending his brother out to complain about his imprisonment. The Daily Mail quoted the brother as saying he was locked up in the psych ward.

