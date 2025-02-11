USAID Is a “Criminal Organization”

An agency giving to terrorists should be obliterated. It’s hard to see how it can be reformed. Giving to far-left causes is bad enough, but terrorists should be where people draw the line.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided millions of dollars in funding to extremist groups tied to designated terrorist organizations and their allies.

This report was published on Feb. 4 by the Middle East Forum, a U.S. think tank.

“Billions more of federal dollars have been given to leading American aid charities which have consistently failed to vet their terror-tied local partners, and show little interest in improving their practices, due to the apparent indifference of the federal government.”

The think tank reported that among its top findings, USAID was found to have given more than $900,000 to a “Gaza-based terror charity” called Bayader Association for Environment and Development. The funding began in 2016, and its most recent allocation was made just days before Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Bayader describes itself as a nongovernmental organization (NGO) that works “to build a civil society” in the Gaza Strip.

“Founded in 2007, shortly after Hamas’s takeover of the Gaza Strip, Bayader operates in close cooperation with the Hamas regime. Its 2021 annual report notes ‘coordination’ and ‘meetings’ with Hamas’s Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Social Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture,” the report found

The funds were secured through other NGOs, such as Catholic Relief Services and medical groups.

Is the Pope okay with this? Does this fit in with his demand for unrelenting compassion?

The report also found that USAID approved a $12.5 million grant in 2024 to the American Near East Refugee Agency, which is also “a long-standing partner” of Bayader.

The report found staffers with the NGO have repeatedly and publicly posted “violent ideas, without apparent censure from top charity officials.” The comments on social media posted by employees include calling on God to “erase the Jews,” expressing support for the “brave prisoners” in Israeli jails during the Hamas-Israel war, and describing Oct. 7, 2023, as a “beautiful morning.”

“USAID gave millions to Islamic Relief, whose Gaza branch openly works with senior terrorist officials in Gaza, including Hamas politburo member Ghazi Hamad. who promised that Hamas would repeat Oct 7 attacks ‘time and again until Israel is annihilated,.”

USAID funds totaling $125,000 were found in the hands of the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) in 2015, despite the U.S. Treasury designating the group a global terrorist organization in 2004 due to its ties to Osama bin Laden.

The report continued that USAID “undoubtedly knew of ISRA’s terrorism activities. In 2010, the executive director of ISRA’s U.S. branch (IARA-USA) and a board member pleaded guilty to money laundering, theft of public funds, conspiracy, and several other charges. The plea was listed on USAID’s own website,” the report found. IARA-USA stands for the Islamic American Relief Agency.

Musk, meanwhile, has posted on X that USAID is a “criminal organization” and that it is “time for it to die.”

There is more, which you can read on this link.

Axios reports that the Pay for Slay program was revoked. Each of the families of Israeli prisoners was paid for the inmates who killed Israelis. It incentivized killings.

Reportedly, 734 prisoners received $142 million,n and the money allegedly came from USAID.

For a decade or more, USAID provided funds to terrorists for anti-Israel diplomacy and propaganda.

