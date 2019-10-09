UN Is Running Out of Money to the Joy of Conservatives Everywhere

Globalists and dictators face their worst nightmare with the U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres announcing on Monday they might run out of money by the end of October.

CBS titled their story about this globalist catastrophe, United Nations could run out of money in a few weeks, Secretary General warns.

Warn nothing, we’re thrilled.

They’re running a deficit of $230 million which should be of no surprise to anyone ever since they are accountable to no one.

“Member States have paid only 70 percent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month,” he wrote.

Oh what a surprise and the spigot from the U.S. to the dictator’s club has been turned off for these so-called emergencies. Get it from the deadbeat members.

The climate hysteric will cut costs, postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.

Yay!