UN issues a warning over our police officers’ response to ‘protesters’

Yesterday, the Democrats made fools of themselves, continually attacking Attorney General Bill Barr, refusing to let him speak after ostensibly asking him questions. “Reclaim my time,” was their immediate response as soon as he tried to answer, cutting him off mid-sentence.

Most remarkable, beyond the non-stop interruptions and abusive invective, they defended and protected the anarcho-communists tearing up blue cities.

AG Barr said, “This is the first time in my memory that the leaders of one of our two great political parties, the Democratic Party, are not coming out and condemning mob violence,” he said. “Can’t we just say the violence against the federal courts has to stop? Could we hear something like that?”

Not one Democrat objected to that comment.

As if that absurdity isn’t enough, the United Nations is weighing in on the riots in our blue cities — against the police:

The United Nations human rights office has issued a stark warning to authorities in the US against using disproportional force against protesters and journalists involved in anti-systemic racism protests across the country.

“Systemic racism protests?’ They really do want Democrats to win the election.

They continued:

The UN called on authorities to specifically ensure federal and local police were clearly identifiable after images emerged of officers hiding their badge numbers when using force against protesters.

“There have been reports that peaceful protesters have been detained by unidentified police officers,” said Liz Throssell, UN human rights spokesperson.

Like the Democrats, they are pretending these radicals are “protesters”:

The Black Lives Matter movement, rekindled in May after the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police, saw protests against systemic racism held across the world. Police used riot dispersion techniques to disperse the largely peaceful protests, including in Australia.

One has to wonder if Democrats gave them a call and asked them to say exactly this. it was a constant refrain during the hearings with AG Barr yesterday. Democrats repeated ad nauseum that authorities were basically kidnapping peaceful protesters, repeating the claims of the rioters themselves.

If this is a winning platform, it’s hard to imagine why. Can America survive with one of our two important political parties adopting a platform of violence and then pretending there is no violence? Moreover, they think exactly like the United Nations. The comparison is hard to ignore.

The idea that they have both put forth is the police use of force is against mostly peaceful protesters, therefore, anything the police do wrong is Donald Trump’s fault. It’s insane but that doesn’t mean it won’t be effective, in which case half the country is insane.