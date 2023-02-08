UN to Decide the Rights of Religious People in LGBTQ Matters?

According to The Daily Caller, the United Nations will release a report at its annual Human Rights Council meeting in June to discuss the “perceived contradictions” between religious freedom and sexual orientation, and gender identity.

Last month, the UN issued a call for “all interested States, civil society organizations, faith-based institutions, faith leaders, academics, international organizations, national human rights institutions, activists, corporations, and others” to give feedback on a UN Independent Expert report on “freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) and sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI),” slated for release in June.

Right to conscientious objections?

Respondents were asked to point out policies that protect discriminatory religious practices. They also wanted to know the extent to which religious individuals have the right to conscientious objections.

The problem with this is they don’t want to protect LGBTQs against discrimination so much as they want to discriminate against religious people who follow religious doctrine. They want to supercede religious doctrine.

The report suggests that freedom of religion and rights based on sexual orientation are the same,” Grace Melton, senior associate in the Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family at the Heritage Foundation, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Increasingly, the U.S. has seen international law or U.N. opinions inform our own judicial opinions or even our own laws, regardless of whether or not that’s what the Founders intended,” Melton said. “So from the outset, to conflate those two things is concerning from somebody who is supposed to be a human rights expert.”

It’s really not the UN’s right to tell the world what they have to do about anything. They need to stay way from religion. They’re secular and they’re Marxists.

The person in charge of the special report is Victor Madrigal-Borloz, an expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and a professor at Harvard Law School. Madrigal-Borloz has long been an LGBTQ advocate and recently welcomed Pope Francis’ declaration that homosexuality is “not a crime,” despite the pontiff’s further clarification that in religious circles, it is still considered sinful.

Catholics didn’t say it was a crime. That’s nothing new.

