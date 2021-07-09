Un-vaxxed kids must wear masks in school, only they can’t be vaxxed



















The Centers for Disease Control updated its childhood mask guidance on Friday in a release that has many parents infuriated. The update stipulates that schoolchildren should wear masks and continue to maintain 3-foot social distancing unless fully vaccinated.

Parents are not happy.

The CDC “guidance” includes information about childhood vaccinations and mask usage.

“Mask use is recommended for people who are not fully vaccinated including students, teachers, and staff,” the CDC states. “Children under 2 years of age should not wear a mask.”

The only problem is the vaccine isn’t approved for children and so far, we have studies showing the mask harms children.

The risk of death or serious illness in children is extremely low. The Wall Street Journal reports:

Children are at extremely slim risk of dying [or serious illness] from Covid-19, according to some of the most comprehensive studies to date, which indicate the threat might be even lower than previously thought.

Some 99.995% of the 469,982 children in England who were infected during the year examined by researchers survived, one study found.

In fact, there were fewer deaths among children due to the virus than initially suspected. Among the 61 child deaths linked to a positive Covid-19 test in England, 25 were actually caused by the illness, the study found.

The three studies, by researchers in the U.K. reviewing its national health system’s medical records or pulling together data from other countries, were published on preprint servers Thursday. The studies haven’t yet been reviewed by independent experts and are preliminary.

Yet, the masks are damaging to children:

A new study, involving over 25,000 school-aged children, shows that masks are harming schoolchildren physically, psychologically, and behaviorally, revealing 24 distinct health issues associated with wearing masks.

The health issues and impairments observed in this study were found to affect 68% of masked children who are forced to wear a face covering for an average of 4.5 hours per day. The study also includes 17,854 health complaints submitted by parents.

Some of the health issues found in the study include: increased headaches (53%), difficulty concentrating (50%), drowsiness or fatigue (37%), malaise (42%), and nearly a third of children experience more sleep issues than they had previously and a quarter of children developed new fears.

Though these results are concerning, the study also found that 29.7% of children experienced shortness of breath, 26.4% experienced dizziness, and hundreds of the participants experiencing accelerated respiration, tightness in chest, weakness, and short-term impairment of consciousness.

Why aren’t we following science? Oh, right, I forgot, we follow the teacher’s unions.

The CDC continues with its politicized guidance.

“In general, people do not need to wear masks when outdoors,” the CDC continued. “However, particularly in areas of substantial to high transmission, CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated.”

“Based on the needs of the community, school administrators may opt to make mask use universally required (i.e., required regardless of vaccination status) in the school,” the CDC adds.

“Schools should be supportive of people who are fully vaccinated, but choose to continue to wear a mask, as a personal choice or because they have a medical condition that may weaken their immune system,” the CDC went on. “School administrators will also need to ensure their selected mask use policy does not conflict with local, state, and territorial laws, policies, and regulations.”

“The new federal guidelines aren’t mandatory but are expected to influence school officials, local health departments and governors who are in the midst of preparing for students to return to the classroom full time this fall,” ABC reported.

“Students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school this fall unless they are riding the school bus or their school decides otherwise,” ABC added about the new guidance.

How nice of them.

