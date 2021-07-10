News about the lawsuit against carpe donktum’s toddler video

Remember the insane lawsuit against Carpe Donktum over a joke video meme? Carpe Donktum was banned from Twitter over it.
This is the clip in case you forgot:
Well, Donktum won the lawsuit. He’s happy, but honestly, why wasn’t the case thrown out? It’s ridiculous.
The thing that is really disturbing is this suit was part of a broader plan to keep the Right from making effective jokes. He was the most popular meme maker on Twitter.
New Woke Math: It isn’t the counting; it is the result
New Woke English: It isn’t the prose; it is the silencing