News about the lawsuit against carpe donktum’s toddler video



















Remember the insane lawsuit against Carpe Donktum over a joke video meme? Carpe Donktum was banned from Twitter over it.

This is the clip in case you forgot:

Well, Donktum won the lawsuit. He’s happy, but honestly, why wasn’t the case thrown out? It’s ridiculous.

The thing that is really disturbing is this suit was part of a broader plan to keep the Right from making effective jokes. He was the most popular meme maker on Twitter.

