UN Wants $51.5B for 68 Countries, EU Wants €600B to Rebuild Ukraine

The UN, the most enthusiastic redistributor of wealth from the Western World, wants $51.5 billion over the next 12 months to fund Ukraine, wars, famine, Afghanistan, climate, and the ever-present coronavirus.

The U.N.’s annual Global Humanitarian Overview estimated 339 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance next year. That is 65 million more than the estimate a year ago, AFP reports.

They want to give aid to 230 million people in 68 countries, and the West gets to fund it. It won’t be China.

At the same time, the UN is funding illegal immigration into the U.S.

Also, concurrent with this, EU Chief Van der Leyen wants at least €600 billion to rebuild Ukraine.

Most funds would come from the U.S., which will eventually implode.

“Russia must pay for its horrific crimes, including for its crime of aggression against a sovereign state,” von der Leyen said.

“This is why, while continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialized court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression.

They have been making Russia pay by destroying the wealth and security of the Western World. Russia, meanwhile, is forming powerful financial and cultural alliances with people who mean to harm the U.S.

Can’t people see what is going on here? They will take advantage of the fool in the Oval Office until they’ve drained every last drop. We will face economic collapse.

“Russia must also pay financially for the devastation that it caused. The damage suffered by Ukraine is estimated at 600 billion euros. Russia and its oligarchs have to compensate Ukraine for the damage and cover the costs for rebuilding the country.”

Hate Russia all you want, but the UN and the EU are not our friends. Ukraine certainly isn’t. Ukrain’es leaders are World Economic Forum dupes, and they don’t care how many Ukrainians die.

