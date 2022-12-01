Rupert Murdoch Funds Gov. De Santis’ New Book Pre-2024

Rupert Murdoch owns Harper & Collins publishing, and he’s paying Gov. Ron DeSantis for a book about his life in public service to be published in late February.

It will be his second book. His first was “Dreams From Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the age of Obama.”

Rumor has it that Fox will back DeSantis’s run for the presidency in 2024. They also reportedly warned Donald Trump they would not back his return to the presidency.

“We have been clear with Donald. There have been conversations between them during which Rupert made it clear to Donald that we cannot back another run for the White House,” a senior News Corp source told the “i” newspaper.

Lachlan Murdoch, the heir apparent and eldest son, co-chairs News Corp and runs the parent company of Fox News. He allegedly told DeSantis that they would back him if he ran in the next election. “Lachlan has been keen on Ron for some time. He’s viewed within the organization as a sanitized version of Donald.”

Anyone who plans to run for president or any high office writes at least one book. It’s expected. Aside from being an advertisement for the candidate, it’s a good way to launder campaign funds.

How much DeSantis was paid is unknown, but it was in the millions. The new book will focus in part on his wife and her struggle with cancer. It will be pro-woman.

Related