Unaccountable Joe disdainfully turns his back on America

At the end of the press conference/PR speech yesterday, Biden once again showed that he does not feel accountable at all to the American people. He arrogantly and with complete contempt turned his back at the press conference without answering questions.
Biden turned around at one point and came back for a most frivolous reason, frowning as he did. He returned only to get his mask as reporters shouted questions and tried to get some answers.
These speeches with no Q&A can’t be called press conferences. They are simply campaign speeches he reads from teleprompters. He should just turn the teleprompter around and let us read it ourselves since he won’t answer questions.
This is how little he thinks of you America. Biden acts like a dictator.
At another point in his speech, he made it clear that he wants us to forget the 13 American service members and 169 Afghans and “look to the future.”
Unfortunately, there is no future with him in it.
Most of the speech was centered around countering the negative press he’s been getting. The speech writer evidently thinks a speech by Biden himself can deliver some kind of reprieve from all that. Because Biden is such an imbecile he fails dramatically.
Is this one of the Chumps who Kash Patel tried to brief on Afghanistan and didn’t bother to show up. The administration decides to hire people with Zero practical experience. According to the Wiki page about him, his entire experience is in Think Tanks. This has been the point of failure in Government for generations, no “real” experience, just “thinking” about experience.
https://twitter.com/ClimateAudit/status/1433068263005638656
As the link says about him.
In other words, it appears that Kahl, the Biden loyalist placed in charge of Defense planning, had no or negligible prior experience in major operations, military or otherwise. No wonder Afghan withdrawal was so FUBAR.