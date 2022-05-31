UnAmerican Marxists Fight to End Title 42

A court ruled that the Biden administration continue the Title 42 policy. Title 42 is the order allowing Border Patrol to immediately send illegal aliens back across the border due to the pandemic. Judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. District Court in Louisiana‚ a Trump appointee, sided with states in determining the Biden administration had to launch a notice and comment process in order to nix Title 42. It’s the law.

However, the Biden administration ignored it. The administration and their far-left allies want to push millions of people into the country as fast as possible to alter the demographics irrevocably. The illegal aliens will vote democrat, giving them their one-party state.

The allies include the unAmerican ACLU and Marxist immigration groups that support open borders.

The appeal in the case will head to the Fifth Circuit, one of the more conservative-leaning appeals courts.

Democrats want to end Title 42 now before they are all thrown out of office.

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s immigrants’ rights project, makes the case that it’s too dangerous to send them back, and the pandemic is over, rendering the rule unnecessary. He claims they are all asylum seekers. It’s destroying our asylum laws.

If we do abandon Title 42, it’s clear that we can get 18,000 illegal aliens each day. There is no question that the millions who already poured in have changed the USA permanently. Every million more assures a permanent electoral majority for Democrats, who have shown themselves to be vicious totalitarians.

