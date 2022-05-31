Czarina Harris Calls for a Ban on “Weapons of War”

Vice President Kamala Harris called for a ban on “assault weapons” on Saturday after she spoke at the funeral of a woman killed in the Buffalo, New York grocery store mass shooting earlier this month.

She called a firearm a “weapon of war” that has “no place in civil society,” as she stood surrounded by heavily-armed Secret Service agents.

Rifles are not weapons of war.

“We are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like. You know, we’re not looking for a vaccine. We know what works on this,” she told reporters outside of Air Force Two at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

She was referring to the series of recent mass shootings.

So while most Democrats have targeted what they call “assault weapons” in the wake of the mass shooting, Biden appears to be setting his sights on handguns, too, which isn’t the first time he’s singled out one of the most popular firearms in America, Townhall reports.

Biden apparently doesn’t think much of 9mm handguns.

Returning from Uvalde, he said, “They said a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body,” Biden said.

“So, the idea of these high-caliber weapons is, uh, there’s simply no rational basis for it in terms of self-protection, hunting,” Biden added. “Remember, the constitution was never absolute.”

The only gun I know of that can blow a lung out is possibly a 12 gauge shotgun or a machine gun.

Related