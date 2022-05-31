The Making of a Global Dictator

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is a former member of the UN Advisory Board on Sustainable Development. As the leader of “The Great Reset”, he sees himself as the dictator of the new world order.

The WEF meets annually in Davos, Switzerland, and includes CEOs, cultural and political leaders, billionaires, and other globalists of renown.

They discuss gender equality, climate change, and the reworking of capitalism into a more feudalistic economic system they call stakeholder capitalism.

The WEF website states, “The non-profit organization’s aim is to engage the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.”

Transitioning Capitalism Into Socialism

The “Great Reset” is a term coined in a 2011 book by economist Richard Florida and enthusiastically embraced by Schwab in the context of the United Nation’s Agenda 2030.

They plan to determine “the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of the global commons.” They plan to transform the social, economic and political structure of the world’s “operating systems” – capitalism, the free market and democracy.

“Stakeholder capitalism” – with the private sector tightly controlled by government – will replace capitalism. The free market is considered unfair and skewed to the advantage of an exploitive business class. Democracy is regarded as an inefficient political arrangement. It fails since it relies on the incapacity of the common man to know what’s best for him.

Dictators are arrogant.

The WEF philosopher, Yuval Noah Harari, says “humans are [good] for nothing and elites need to surveil them digitally.

During a 2018 presentation at the annual World Economic Forum meeting, titled, Will the Future Be Human? Harari sees a future where info-tech and bio-tech merge, allowing the hacking of humans.

Harari claims the algorithms will know humans better than they know themselves.

Here he is:

The Non-Democratic World

China has warned repeatedly that democracy is failing. It’s what they want. That’s what the WEF wants also.

You can see why Donald Trump is such a threat. America First is the opposite of what they want to see happen.

Platitudinous Schwab wants The Great Reset – a remaking of the world – “to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward.”

No Freedom Too

There is no room for private property or private transportation, no free speech, universal vaccination, only green energy, and no religion too.

Their society will have ESG capitalism and all will be cashless. Cashless monetary systems allow elites to control it and use it to punish. The elite will get to pick the winners and losers.

Schwab, with the assistance of The WHO will pick the next pandemic and the next lockdown to control the US and other “free nations.” They can enhance humans with biosecurity, microchips, and designer babies. It’s all Hitlerian, but beyond Hitler’s dreams. We now have computers to track and control.

Schwab will not let a good crisis go to waste and plans to manipulate it all.

Marxist Who Will Help Rule

Prince Philip, a WEF member, once contemplated, “We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from the crisis,” which may “make people more receptive to big visions of change” and reset the global economy toward “sustainability”.

Marxist Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an ally of Schwab’s, is manipulating Canada into a totalitarian state to coincide with the global movement. Addressing the United Nations, Trudeau asserted that “This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.”

Just today, Dictator Trudeau froze the right to own a gun in Canada.

Pope Francis is a party to The Great Reset and is calling for a more welcoming open borders world. He is a Liberation Theologist and a benevolent dictator. He wants The Great Reset because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

The billionaires who fly their private jets to Davos are no problem for the Pope, only the ordinary people of the United States who want to keep their freedoms and their sovereign nation.

A 4th Industrial Revolution

In his July 2020 book COVID-19: The Great Reset, co-authored with Thierry Malleret, Schwab regards the virus as a providential pretext to remake the world and unleash a “fourth industrial revolution” that, will eliminate private property, restrict travel and establish a surveillance state in which everyone is chipped and monitored.

The authors admit that COVID-19 is not “an existential threat”. It is “one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experienced in the last 2000 years.” However, it’s a timely vehicle for social and economic change.

The lockdowns prepare us for the globalist takeover.

Schwab said during this year’s event, “We have the means to impose the state of the world”. Take those words seriously.

WEF Klaus Schwab: Let's be clear the future is not just happening the future is built by us, a powerful community here in this room. We have the means to impose the state of the world

Build Back Better

They plan to build it back better for themselves. The rest of us can serve them. And maybe they’ll throw some crumbs our way or “collaborate” with us if we’re lucky.

“The future is being built by us,” Schwab asserted as he introduced this year’s event. During his speech, he pushed for stakeholder capitalism which is a feudalistic form of communism. It’s not capitalism at all. That is, unless you consider the elite owning everything and you owning only what they let you have, as capitalism.

Watch:

NEW – Klaus Schwab tells attendees at his World Economic Forum in Davos that "the future is being built by us."

This is happening – research and find out for yourself.

Read The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, or the most recent The Aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Would-Be Dictator

These people are kooks. Schwab is the biggest fool of them all, but that doesn’t make them any less dangerous or effective.

They can use any number of things to control us – pandemics, cyber-attacks, Green New Deal. The end result for them is all the profit and power the world can give.

Every one of these WEF members has sworn allegiance to Schwab and they can’t serve two masters. They’ve abandoned the US and the American people. They care nothing of sovereignty.

The plan is to have a small number of globalist technocrats who are unelected ruling over us. They plan a rules-based international order. Such an order can not exist in a free country.

The World Economic Forum hates the middle class and the feudal lords plan to subjugate us – if they can.

We must never submit to dictators.

