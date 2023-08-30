Uncle Scam Prepares to Bring Back Mask and Vax Mandates? “Never Again!”

Uncle Joe Scam is preparing the way for COVID masks and vaccines. At least, that is what many believe based on his recent remarks. He said he wants money from Congress to fund new vaccines that work. Tentatively, it’s recommended everyone get it, he added.

“NEVER AGAIN”

Rep. Mary Miller has voiced her opposition, stating, “I will oppose any effort by Biden to reimpose any COVID mandates on the American people.” She further asserted, “Biden’s COVID response was an abuse of power fueled by lies. Never again.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said with a little sarcasm, “I’m so excited to take nine booster shots.”

Amidst concerns about control, one person commented on social media, “They’ll do whatever they can to control us.”

“I WILL NOT COMPLY,” another voice stated.

Biden’s stance: “I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to the Congress, a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works.”

Don’t worry, you can believe them this time.

WE DONT BELIEVE YOU

A significant issue emerges: public opinion polls indicate declining support for the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots. This is underscored by the fact that Biden himself declared the pandemic “over” in September 2022, leading to perceived hypocrisy and skepticism among Americans.

Despite official fact-checks and medical endorsements of the booster vaccine‘s safety and effectiveness, polls reveal lingering doubts. Increasing attention is also being directed toward the financial incentives and extraordinary profits garnered by pharmaceutical giants holding monopolies over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer’s 2022 revenue soared beyond $100 billion, while CEO Albert Bourla claimed a “perfectly normal life” with just one injection annually. Bourla received a 36% salary increase, amassing $33 million during the pandemic. Strikingly, despite four vaccine doses, he tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2022, expressing gratitude for his quadruple vaccination.

As of March 2023, a staggering 40% of adults exhibited concerns regarding vaccine safety.

In January 2022, 60% of U.S. adults reported receiving at least one vaccine dose, a proportion that dropped to 55% by March 2023.

HERE COMES ANOTHER SCARE

Dubbed BA.2.86, the new COVID variant is being closely monitored as a “variant under monitoring” by the WHO due to its extensive mutations.

Kathleen Conley, a spokesperson for the CDC, noted, “Today, we are more prepared than ever to detect and respond to changes in the COVID-19 virus. Scientists are working now to understand more about the newly identified lineage in these four cases, and we will share more information as it becomes available.”

This variant is among numerous strains being tracked by national health authorities.

The following has been labeled a conspiracy theory by the state-sponsored media and fact-checkers. Do your own research and make your own independent decisions.

Proof That The Scamdemic Was Planned At Least A Decade In Advance Everything that unfolded from early 2020 onwards was planned, in meticulous detail, at least a decade in advance. An original edit by Wide Awake Media. Please share far and wide! Enable me to produce more… pic.twitter.com/xsBAoNpuuV — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) August 29, 2023

