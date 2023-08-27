Yale’s Developing Aerosol Vaccines That Could Be Given Covertly

Joe Biden will ask Congress for money to develop new vaccines. Biden signed a proposal for additional funding from Congress for the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine “that works.” The government may recommend it for everyone, Biden added. At the same time, Yale is developing mRNA vaccines delivered by air.

Aerosolized mRNA vaccines could come out of this funding. Who knows?

Yale University researchers have developed a new way to deliver mRNA vaccines through the air. They believe it could revolutionize the way people are vaccinated in the future.

In a study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the researchers showed that their new method of delivery was ‘safe and effective’ in mice. They are now planning to test it in humans.

Professor Mark Saltzman, one of the study’s authors, said that the new method of delivery could “radically change the way people are vaccinated.” He added that it could make it easier to vaccinate people in remote areas or those who are afraid of needles.

Aerosolized vaccines could be deployed without people’s consent or awareness. Biotechnologists have argued for years in academic publications that “compulsory moral bioenhancement should be covert.”

“We just gave two doses, a prime and a boost, intranasally, and we got a highly protective immune response. But we also showed that, generally, you can deliver different kinds of mRNA. So it’s not just good for a vaccine, but potentially also good for gene replacement therapy in diseases like cystic fibrosis and gene editing. We used a vaccine example to show that it works, but it opens the door to doing all these other kinds of interventions.”

Vaccine manufacturers have enjoyed record breaking profits with zero liability, but now Joe Biden wants Congress to give them more of your money for a new jab that he says everyone should take. Hell no, Joe. pic.twitter.com/D2e9j4K6Dx — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 27, 2023

The fatality rate from COVID-19 was 0.2%, which was on par with the flu. People over 60 or the infrim have to be concerned.

ALAN JONES & CRAIG KELLY WERE RIGHT I was vilified by the ABC and banned from SkyNews for stating the data showed the risk of death if you caught Covid was 0.2% – and maybe as low as 0.1% This was at a time when the media (especially the ABC) were peddling fear and… pic.twitter.com/A8bUq0nr9I — Craig Kelly (@CKellyUAP) August 27, 2023

H/T Dr. Panda

