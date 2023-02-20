Understanding the McCain Targeting of Kari Lake

John McCain’s widow, Cindy, and her daughter Meghan worked hard to ensure that Kari Lake didn’t win the gubernatorial election in Arizona. Cindy worked behind the scenes with her deep-pocketed friends. The McCains are a powerful family in Arizona. Meghan gave interviews and tweeted her contempt.

Meghan reveled in Kari Lake’s defeat.

One of her tweets:

I see my initial predictions were right despite the initial excitement of Robson pulling ahead – Congratulations to my home state for full making the transition to full blown MAGA/conspiracy theory/fraudster. The voters have spoken – be careful what you wish for… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 3, 2022

Perhaps she believed everything she said about Kari Lake, but the fact that she would prefer Katie Hobbs says a lot more about her loyalties.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

George Soros was one of the donors to the McCain Institute for International Leadership. McCain and Soros were friends. They became friends when the senator was exposed as a member of the “Keating Five.” This was during the savings and loan (S&L) industry scandal under former President George H.W. Bush’s administration.

The McCain family probably has more in common with George Soros than any Republican except perhaps for people like Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney. They’re globalists.

Do you get it, now? pic.twitter.com/JIiXXKXrxX — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 17, 2023

