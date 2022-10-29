Underwear-Clad Pelosi Attacker Said He’s a “Friend” Waiting for Nancy

M Dowling
The police dispatch in the Paul Pelosi invasion case can be heard below stating that the reporting person [Paul Pelosi] said there is a male in the house. The male said he’s “a friend” and is going “to wait for his wife” [Speaker Nancy Pelosi].  The reporting person “didn’t know” the man, but said “his name is David” and appears “somewhat confused.”

According to some reports, the invader, a former nudist, was allegedly in his underwear at the time. LISTEN:

Here is another sanitized report on this link that states Paul Pelosi was the reporting person. They also left out the “friend” part’ and “wait for his wife’ part.

Does Nancy hang around with nudist derelicts?

We have a feeling this story won’t go anywhere, and the nudist Republican narrative probably won’t fly, but one never knows with our talented activist media.


1 Comment
david ward
david ward
3 minutes ago

This is what happen when people have Hammers. We must ban all Hammers.

