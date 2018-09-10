Unhinged Omarosa Releases a New Tape on ‘The View’

Omarosa appeared on ‘The View’ to release a new tape she claims shows the President is unhinged. Describing the President’s attendance at a meeting unannounced as ‘crashing’, she played a clip in which he describes Hillary’s alleged ‘campaign finance violations’.
“When Donald Trump got bored, which was very often because his attention span was very short, he would sometimes try to figure out what meetings were taking place in the White House and he would crash those meetings,” Manigault Newman said. “This was a meeting with the entire communications staff and the press shop. We were meeting to talk about tax reform or his trip to North Korea.”
“He came into the meeting, he sat down, and he starts rambling from topic to topic, none of it makes sense,” she said. “And this is in October of last year, so this is … twelve months after the election, and he’s still talking about Hillary Clinton.”
Omarosa dutifully hit a number of the Democrat talking points.
We have some problems with this
There are glaring problems with what went on at ‘The View’ Monday.
First of all, the President can ‘crash’ any meeting he wants since he is President, and he should do that so he can get a reading of the members. Also, it was an appropriate topic for the communications team.
Secondly, he sounds perfectly sane. Apparently, she thinks that it’s insane to talk about Hillary’s campaign finance violations a year after he won the election. Actually, he was talking about the violations in relation to the Hillary-Russia collusion. That was and is very current.
In the tape, Trump claims the “real Russia story is Hillary and collusion,” a statement that he has made in public multiple times.
There was absolutely nothing new in the tape and her set up doesn’t support what we hear in the tape. Also, why does she cut the tapes short every time? Maybe Omarosa is unhinged.
She also claimed she heard Trump use the ‘n’ word on a tape and it will be released.
“I don’t hold the tape. I’ve heard the tape,” Omarosa said. “They’ve been talking about releasing it, you know. I’m suspecting they’re going to release it around the midterms.”
If we had a decent, law abiding AG, he would have taken action immediately when it was discovered she had illegally taped White House conversations in sensitive areas. Instead, this lady is releasing tapes live on the junk media. There is no law enforcement for crimes against Trump. Thanks Jeff.
I think one sentence reflects Trump’s detractors, which is, “they can’t keep up”. The Presidents for the past 50 years put forth two or three objectives for their administrations and the rest of the time is taken up with daily activities.
Trump, on the other hand, had a ‘plethora’ of objectives he wanted to accomplish. Not only that he wanted to “fix” whatever is “wrong” with Government, and therein lies the consternation of his enemies. It’s not only the call of “corruption” on the campaign trail. There is a deeper concern that concerns both sides in different ways. The Democrats want Government to be the instrument to solve the problems of the people. They have shown their ineptitude in that prospect.
The Republicans are essentially the ‘anti-Government’ party. Many say the Government should only be concerned with the military and defense, “according to the Constitution”. All else should be eliminated, as one woman said on Fox and Friends. It is also said that the Military is the only program that Government does well. This isn’t accurate either. The Pentagon has plenty of issues to deal with.
The conclusion, which I realized early on, is Trump is going against the Republican doctrine that Government “can” be made to work for the general public. This goes against the thinking by those in the Never Trump movement that Government is incapable of working for the people. This would scare the hell out of the puritans of the elite Conservative movement. If “Government works” then those elites are basically destroyed forever. This begins the transformation of the Republican Party to a party that “works” for the people. This scares the hell out of the Democrat Party because “they” were the party that enabled Government to help. The Democrats consistently failed whereas a “Republican” has succeeded. This, has caused a realignment of the people. Obama’s “magic wand” statement was the creed of the Democrats, but Trump’s ‘magic wand’ was the same “tool” that Obama employed, that is, His Phone. Trump used His “phone” to “call” business leaders to push them into policies ‘good’ for the ‘country’. Therein lies the success of one man over every politician in modern history.
