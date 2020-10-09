Unhinged voice from the past returns

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Keith Olbermann, an unhinged voice from the past, is baaack. He sounds like one of the pack now. He is trying to revive his glory days but there is hardly any hysterical thing he can say that hasn’t been said over the past decade.

The lunatic wants to prosecute, convict, and imprison Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Mike Pence, Sean Hannity, and Bill Barr for life!

What, no death penalty.

Watch:

He also thinks President Trump is a terrorist along with Mike Lee, all the Bill Barrs, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Amy Coney Barrett.

It’s very strange hearing Amy Barrett’s name with Kyle Rittenhouse. He’s an odd duck — Olbermann, not Rittenhouse.

Watch:

