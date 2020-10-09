Unhinged voice from the past returns

Keith Olbermann, an unhinged voice from the past, is baaack. He sounds like one of the pack now. He is trying to revive his glory days but there is hardly any hysterical thing he can say that hasn’t been said over the past decade.

The lunatic wants to prosecute, convict, and imprison Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Mike Pence, Sean Hannity, and Bill Barr for life!

What, no death penalty.

Watch:

Disgraced former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann, now well beyond “unhinged” and full-on insane, is calling for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Mike Pence, Sean Hannity, and Bill Barr to be prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/yBFm91xycF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 9, 2020

He also thinks President Trump is a terrorist along with Mike Lee, all the Bill Barrs, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Amy Coney Barrett.

It’s very strange hearing Amy Barrett’s name with Kyle Rittenhouse. He’s an odd duck — Olbermann, not Rittenhouse.

Watch:

OLBERMANN: “Terrorist Trump must be defeated…. and his enablers, and his supporters… and the Mike Lees, and the William Barrs… and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barrett’s must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society”pic.twitter.com/7oaYHfUoS1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 9, 2020