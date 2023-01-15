Migrants Offered Freedom from Deportation to Inform on Employers

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced an expedited deportation “relief” process for illegal immigrants who report their employers, according to the Post Millennial.

The migrants have more rights in this country than citizens.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas labeled business owners who hire illegal immigrants as “predatory actors.” He doesn’t want migrants to have substandard wages, among other concerns. He vowed to hold them accountable, after the illegal immigrants inform on them.

According to a new webpage, illegal immigrants are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement investigations and, in exchange, will be shielded from potential employer retaliation and will have their deportation relief process expedited.

“The updated policy is an expansion of the principles Mayorkas outlined in a memo from October 2021 regarding immigration enforcement within workplaces,” the Post Millennial reported.

In the memo, Mayorkas said DHS is focused on “delivering more severe consequences” to “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers.”

One of the department’s stated goals is to “increase the willingness of workers to report violations of law by exploitative employers.”

Isn’t this what they did in Nazi Germany? They told neighbors to inform on neighbors and even family members. They did it in Maoist China and communist Cuba. We’re sensing a pattern.

Biden also launched his promised app for illegal immigrants to schedule appointments at the southern border for release into the United States.

It sounds like a grave betrayal to have foreigners here illegally inform on likely US citizens, but who am I to say?

