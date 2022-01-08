Unvaxxed Aussies No Longer Allowed to Work or Exercise

By
M Dowling
-
0

Unvaccinated Australians are only allowed out for essential shopping, medical treatment, or caregiving. They will not be allowed to work, exercise, or in any way engage in activities in the public square.

This is communism. It’s like East Germany before the fall.

Omicron isn’t killing people. No one has died from it in the US. CNN tried to say a man in Texas died from it but was repeatedly corrected by the health department — he died with it.

The flu is much worse. When will they use the flu to control the masses?


