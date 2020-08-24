Upcoming TV movie portrays Comey as a cringeworthy hero in a Russia-Trump conspiracy

M. Dowling
After spending nearly four years spreading a false conspiracy theory to take down the lawfully-elected president, using a fake dossier, Democrats in Hollywood thought it would be a good idea to make a movie perpetuating the same deceit. Nice going guys.

They have President Trump as a mafia don and corrupt Jim Comey as a cringe-worthy superman of sorts.

Can’t wait to not see it. So glad I dropped Showtime. I couldn’t even get throught the trailer it was so boring

Watch:

