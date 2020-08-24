Upcoming TV movie portrays Comey as a cringeworthy hero in a Russia-Trump conspiracy

After spending nearly four years spreading a false conspiracy theory to take down the lawfully-elected president, using a fake dossier, Democrats in Hollywood thought it would be a good idea to make a movie perpetuating the same deceit. Nice going guys.

They have President Trump as a mafia don and corrupt Jim Comey as a cringe-worthy superman of sorts.

Can’t wait to not see it. So glad I dropped Showtime. I couldn’t even get throught the trailer it was so boring

Watch:

Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump.@Jeff_Daniels as James Comey. In a special two-night event, an all-star cast brings James Comey’s book to life in #TheComeyRule. pic.twitter.com/YEMt0L40P2 — Showtime (@Showtime) August 24, 2020

RESPONSES FROM THE MASSES

No thanks, I’d rather watch paint dry, sick of liberals & liberal programming — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) August 24, 2020

We dropped our movie channel package. — Melanie (@mefbama) August 24, 2020

I will be canceling @Showtime today!

Someday Hollywood will realize their alienating most of the country❗️ by then it will be too late🐍 pic.twitter.com/vIYpMouyh5 — Ms.Young✝️🎶God Bless America🎶 (@jpyoung27) August 24, 2020

how embarrassing for everyone involved in this — Dope Tugging Knob (@LizardRumsfeld) August 24, 2020