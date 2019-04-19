Uppity Brian Williams humiliated, asks, where does it say no collusion?

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, went on MSNBC with sanctimonious Brian Williams last night. Williams, known for fake news stories, bloviated about Attorney General William Barr as “in the bag” for Trump.

Mockingly, Williams said, WHERE exactly does it say in the report that there was “no collusion?”

“My first question, I’m afraid, is going to verge on plain English. Where did the attorney general get off with that characterization this morning, including four mentions that there was no collusion? What document was he reading, compared to the one we’re left with?”

IT’S ON PAGE TWO, DOPEY!

“Well, page two of the document says, ‘The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government in its election of interference activities.’ So it’s right from the document itself.”

The entire interview was combative thanks to biased Nicolle Wallace, but it sure was a great opening with Williams putting his foot in it.