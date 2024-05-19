US and Saudi Arabia Are Days From a Deal involving Israel

Donald Trump was achieving peace in the Middle East with the Abraham Accords by isolating and staving Iran’s nuclear program. Joe Biden has funded Iran. His swarmy staff are discussing building a nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia. It could be turned into an enrichment facility to produce highly enriched uranium. If purified enough, it can yield fissile material for bombs. The Saudis would, in turn, normalize relations with Israel.

Also included in the deal is a pathway to a Palestinian state.

Biden has stated that he wants a two-state solution with the Palestinian Authority (PA) in charge of Gaza. He also wants Israel to give up land. The last time the PA was involved, Hamas killed them off. Additionally, the PA funds terrorists and is reportedly not interested in the deal.

Israel does not want a two-state solution because it puts them in grave danger.

Palestine already has a separate state – Gaza.

CBS News said the US and Saudi Arabia are “days away” from a deal. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman are making the deal in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

The United States hopes to find a way to give Saudi Arabia several things it wants – a civil nuclear pact, security guarantees, and a pathway toward a Palestinian state – in return for Riyadh agreeing to normalize relations with Israel.

Earlier this month, seven people familiar with the matter told Reuters the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia were finalizing an agreement for U.S. security guarantees and civilian nuclear assistance to Riyadh.

The US Would Build a Uranium Plant in Saudi Arabia

A key issue is whether Washington might agree to build a uranium enrichment facility on Saudi territory when it might do so and whether Saudi personnel might have access to it or it would be run solely by U.S. staff in a “black box” arrangement.

Without rigorous safeguards built into an agreement, Saudi Arabia, which has uranium ore, could theoretically use an enrichment facility to produce highly enriched uranium, which, if purified enough, can yield fissile material for bombs.

Another issue is whether Riyadh would agree to make a Saudi investment in a U.S.-based and U.S.-owned uranium enrichment plant and to hire U.S. companies to build Saudi nuclear reactors.

Meanwhile, Benny Gantz has vowed to resign from the government if it doesn’t commit to a new action plan for Gaza. Gantz said it must include the end of Hamas rule by June 8. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the ultimatum, describing it as “washed-up words.” Gantz is one member of the three-member ruling government.

Benny Gantz is tight with Joe Biden.

Related