Jasmine Crockett Doesn’t Know How to Spell Her Last Name

Congressional Cat Fighter Jasmine Crockett is trying to fundraise on her new homophobic nickname for Marjorie Taylor Greene – bleach blond bad, built butch body. She gave MTG the name during their catfight this week. You can watch it here.

The only problem is that Jasmine misspelled her name in her fundraising X post. Maybe MTG should have said Jasmine isn’t smart enough to debate her.

So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop… pic.twitter.com/7RnPQ4jVHs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024

She was torched on X.

You might wanna start by spelling your own name right, dumbass. pic.twitter.com/sbpH2gDRlE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2024

You are an embarrassment to those of us in Texas… You are a literal shitshow. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 18, 2024

She feels good about her performance in Congress.

Jasmine Crockett just went on CNN and said she doesn’t regret acting like a thug in Congress when she went unhinged with insane shouting and vulgarity against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Crockett is as low IQ and low class as you get. Expel her!pic.twitter.com/67HXrV3vIy — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 19, 2024

Jasmine knows how to get re-elected. She tells black people they don’t have to pay taxes, and if they do, they should get free checks.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett said that black people shouldn’t have to pay taxes. But then after talking it through, she said many black people don’t pay taxes so they should just get free checks. Even though they were never slaves. Are you paying attention?pic.twitter.com/EFB4HdtvwA — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 17, 2024

Not only that, but her girl-of-the-hood speech is a fraud. She’s a complete phony. Listen to the sweet, young, well-spoken Jasmine. Her speech affectation is a gimmick.

Jasmine Crockett’s hood-girl persona is just an act. Just like so many Democrats she is a fraud. pic.twitter.com/ygkCP1yz7M — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 18, 2024

