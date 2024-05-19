Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Helicopter Might Have Crashed

Iranian state media reported that a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi experienced a hard landing or crashed under poor weather conditions. The incident took place in a remote area of East Azerbaijan.

Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian was also on the helicopter.

One report confirms communication with Mahdi Safari, Iran Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. “Mr. Al Hashem (passenger of the president’s helicopter) was contacted twice, and he said, I am not feeling well, and I can hear the sound of ambulances.”

Rescue teams are in the forest heading for the helicopter. Rescue attempts have been hampered by bad weather and the area’s remoteness.

If Raisi is not found alive, the Vice President will take his place and elections will be held within fifty days. The Ayatollah said there will be no interruption in the government’s work.


