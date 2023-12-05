US Army Will Censor the Internet

We now have the US Army jumping into Internet censorship. They have announced a combat partnership with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock that is effective through 2025. They plan to combat disinformation online, which they define as cognitive threats, reports Reclaim the Net.
The goal is to detect and combat bad actors online who are trying to manipulate how and what populations think.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
If they decide the actor is good, does that mean they let them go on manipulating? The initiative has a grant worth $5 million. More and more universities in the US are getting hired by nonprofits and the government to work toward this goal. The UA Little Rock case is called Collaboration for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies or COSMOS research center. in addition to the army, the project was put together by Senator John Boozeman.
War is on the social media platforms, according to these people. They’re going to develop a tool to detect bots on social media, and it will be web-based. And it’s going to be to prevent those who would exploit the biases and algorithms to further narratives and agendas.
I was reading recently that some people feel that the Internet was only free in the beginning to lure us all in and that they always intended this. Nothing would surprise me, but it doesn’t matter any longer. It’s here and done.
If Biden wins the next election and democrats dominate Congress, websites like this will be reduced to small talk, sports, celebrities and sharing recipes.
“eventually”
Yes, they already bury this site on browsers, and social media, especially overseas.
What people haven’t said, or maybe realize, the reason for all those Trillions that can’t be audited. Nor is it realized how much the Defense Department spends on all these groups. It is likely if the Department ended all these types of outlays the budget wouldn’t be much more than Russia spends. A great deal of money is spent on all kinds of worthless and useless programs by the Department. It was once reported that the budget could be cut in half and wouldn’t effect the country’s defense one iota. It’s become a cash-cow for friends and relatives.
Trillions that can’t be audited? Who is paying for Chem Trails ??