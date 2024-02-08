US Embassy in Iraq Surrounded After Drone Strike

The administration launched an airstrike on Wednesday evening, targeting Abu Baqir Al-Saadi, a senior leader within the Kataib Hezbollah ranks, along with two individuals accompanying him. It is a response to the 168 attacks by the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan against US and coalition forces. CentCom said there were no casualties or collateral damage other than the three who are suspected in involvement in the drone attack that killed three American soldiers on base.

The three men killed allegedly played a role in the deaths of the three servicemen recently killed in a drone attack on base. Another 30 were injured.

People in the area weren’t taking it well and surrounded the American embassy within Baghdad’s Green Zone to confront the Americans. Iraqi security personnel have sealed off all pathways to the American embassy, and the American Embassy in Baghdad is on heightened alert.

According to OSINT Defender, There is a call to arms tonight by several Iranian-backed groups in Baghdad, Iraq. They are telling their Members and Supporters to storm the U.S. Embassy compound within the “International Green Zone” in Retaliation for the Assassination Strike tonight against two Leaders of Kata’ib Hezbollah.

High Alert

Iraqi Special Forces were deployed, and Iraqi security forces closed all bridges and roads.

The aftermath of the strike has seen a tightening of security measures around the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, with Iraqi security forces closing all entrances to the Green Zone, a heavily fortified area housing foreign embassies and government buildings. This move anticipates potential retaliatory attacks against U.S. facilities in Iraq.

The Biden administration has signaled that the airstrike does not conclude its response to the attacks on U.S. forces, indicating that further actions may be forthcoming.

Iraq’s foreign ministry summoned the charge d’affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad “in protest against the American aggression,” Rudaw reports.

Iraq is basically consumed by Iran.

BREAKING NEWS: A US drone strike in Iraq has killed high ranking members of Iranian-proxy Kata’ib Hezbollah. Reports are surfacing that individuals who were hit in the drone strike played a role in the attacks that left three US service members dead. pic.twitter.com/Fblu3iJhQl — Heather Johnston (@HeatherJ_Israel) February 7, 2024

⚡️ People heading towards the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/Hg2lucVJMZ — War Watch (@WarWatchs) February 7, 2024

REPORT: US Embassy Surrounded After Recent Strike In Iraq. Iraqis have assembled to confront the American embassy within Baghdad’s Green Zone. Iraqi security personnel have sealed off all pathways to the American embassy and the American Embassy in Baghdad is now on heightened… pic.twitter.com/ZdWomfO4PX — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) February 8, 2024

