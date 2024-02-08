Biden to the Rescue! After Inviting Millions to Come Illegally

After destroying the country with millions of illegal aliens from around the world, Biden’s administration will now seek to limit illegal immigration with executive actions. This is in time for the election so he can win again and give them all amnesty for Democrat one-party rule.

It won’t be a country worth ruling.

NBC News reports the Biden administration is considering taking executive action to deter illegal migration across the southern border, according to two U.S. officials.

Now that his dream bill has failed, he will pass executive actions to look like the hero conquering the problem he created. Blue states will love it.

Biden invited the world and invented 32 pathways for them to enter. He also doesn’t track them, so they are here to stay. He made it lucrative for NGOs to bring them in and developed apps to approve them in their home countries. Almost none are eligible for asylum, and everyone knows it.

The first bill Biden sent to Congress was a bill to make illegal aliens into voting citizens. He terminated every Trump deportation policy, ordered ICE to halt removals & commanded CBP to start mass releasing illegal aliens into America. Biden organized & ordered the invasion. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 8, 2024

BIDEN LOVED IT

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden argued the bipartisan bill would have “made important fixes to our broken immigration system,” calling it “the toughest, fairest law” on the border ever proposed.

The bill’s problems were tremendous. It was a Trojan Horse, but the administration has the media to lie for it. The laws aren’t broken; this administration just won’t follow them.

The media deceitfully claims that once COVID restrictions were lifted (Title 42), DHS leveled new restrictions that made more illegals eligible for speedy deportation., but the numbers were too overwhelming. The vast majority were released into the US.

Everything they reported is untrue.

Chris Murphy (D-Conn), who helped concoct the bill, is a Biden surrogate. He’s on the President’s National Advisory Board.

DREAM BILL GOES DOWN IN FLAMES

The dream bill went down in flames yesterday. Even McConnell voted against it. Asylum is the road to citizenship and the power to vote. This bill allows Secretary Mayorkas to have his final say on asylum claims. Can you think of a worse person who would have that power? Nothing in this bill closes the border. In fact, it increases illegal immigration. It allows at least 5,000 illegal aliens a day, and the president can make the final decision.

The House noted in part:

“Among its many flaws, the bill expands work authorizations for illegal aliens while failing to include critical asylum reforms. Even worse, its language allowing illegals to be ‘released from physical custody’ would effectively endorse the Biden ‘catch and release’ policy.

“The so-called ‘shutdown’ authority in the bill is anything but, riddled with loopholes that grant far too much discretionary authority to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas – who has proven he will exploit every measure possible, in defiance of the law, to keep the border open.

“The bill also fails to adequately stop the President’s abuse of parole authority and provides for taxpayer funds to fly and house illegal immigrants in hotels through the FEMA Shelter and Services Program.

“Because President Biden has refused to utilize his broad executive authority to end the border catastrophe that he has created, the House led nine months ago with the passage of the Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2). HR2 is basically immigration law as written.

In case you missed it, President Biden just publicly said that he wants “a path for documentation for those who are already here.” In one word — amnesty. And how many illegal immigrants are currently in our country? Over 18 million. There’s another word for this — crazy. pic.twitter.com/YWVZGzcKal — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 8, 2024

READ THE BILL YOURSELF

