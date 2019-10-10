US federal & military pensions to fund Chinese communist government

Some of the U.S. pension funds for the military and federal government personnel are going to be invested in Chinese Communist companies that financially support the totalitarian state activities of China.

The problem is 156 Chinese companies are on the top of the U.S. stock exchange. These companies are supported by the government, basically owned by them, and some of their profits fund the military and other forces within the totalitarian state.

The companies can hide their accounting practices while U.S. companies cannot and are forced to expose everything. It puts U.S. companies at a tremendous disadvantage and leaves open serious fraud concerns.

Giving our money to a determined foe is a national security threat and it’s a fraud risk, says America First Policies advisor Curtis Ellis.