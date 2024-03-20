US government auto-erased communications to social media

The Murthy v. Missouri case was heard yesterday, and it will determine if the government can continue to censor Americans on social media. It’s a crucial free speech case, especially considering what Elon Musk told Texas Lindsey.

“This is coming from multiple parts of the government,” Musk said about government censorship, “from the State Department, the FBI, and Homeland Security, as well as from many parts of the country. It wasn’t just one arm of the government.

“There was this FBI portal that auto-deleted all communications after two weeks. So we actually don’t know what was said there. In fact, this does strike me as a FOIA violation, a Freedom of Information Act violation, because you shouldn’t be able to delete, orderly delete things after two weeks.

“There’s a little known agency in the State Department called the Global Engagement Center, which most people have never heard of, but they might have been the single worst offender because they demanded the suspension of, at one point, over 250,000 accounts, which I think all Twitter largely complied with.

The Global Engagement Center’s mission is allegedly:

To direct, lead, synchronize, integrate, and coordinate U.S. Federal Government efforts to recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts aimed at undermining or influencing the policies, security, or stability of the United States, its allies, and partner nations.

Musk continued. “But the suspension demands were so broad that they accidentally demanded a suspension of a journalist on CNN and an elected Canadian politician. It was just an incredibly broad swath.

.@elonmusk on what the #TwitterFiles revealed about the FBI/Twitter Portal: “There was an FBI Portal that auto-deleted all comms with Twitter after 2 weeks…this strikes me as a FOlA violation… because [the govt] shouldn’t be able to delete/auto-delete things after 2 weeks.” pic.twitter.com/3YvqrU5sCZ — TeasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) March 19, 2024

