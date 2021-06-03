US government covered up ties to Wuhan [bioweapons?] lab



















State Department investigators say they were repeatedly advised not to open a “Pandora’s box.”

A U.S. government official reportedly ordered his employees not to publicly acknowledge American connections to and funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The Wuhan Institute is tied to the CCP military as is everything in China. It’s believed to be a bioweapons lab.

Vanity Fair reports that Christopher Park did not want to open the “Pandora’s Box” of U.S. funding for gain-of-function research. The U.S. government indirectly funded gain-of-function at WIV through grants to the nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance.

That funding was not subject to a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) review board that could have rejected the grant, because the sub-agency that awarded grants did not alert the review board.

The sub-agency was NIAID, Anthony Fauci‘s agency.

Park is the director of the State Department’s Biological Policy Staff in the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation.

SMELLS LIKE A COVER-UP

Park’s comments “smelled like a cover-up,” according to Thomas DiNanno, former acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance.

Park had pushed for the U.S. to resume funding gain-of-function research in 2017, according to Vanity Fair.

ECOHEALTH GAVE THE LAB $600,000

EcoHealth Alliance distributed $600,000 in U.S. taxpayer dollars to WIV between 2014 and 2019 for the purpose of studying bat-based coronaviruses. The money was granted to EcoHealth by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the National Institutes of Health sub-agency led by White House senior medical adviser and top bureaucrat, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The money was distributed during a government moratorium on gain-of-function research.

DiNanno told Vanity Fair that an intelligence analyst struggled to find a report written by officials working at a Department of Energy lab.

DiNanno told the outlet he viewed the report as being intentionally buried within the classified collections system. Department of Energy officials then attempted to block State Department officials from meeting with the report’s authors, DiNanno alleged.

IT WASN’T JUST PARK

Acting Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Chris Ford repeatedly downplayed the lab-leak hypothesis to DiNanno and other researchers. He also wrote a memo arguing that officials should not view the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s “involvement in classified virus research [a]s intrinsically problematic since the U.S. Army has been deeply involved in virus research in the United States for many years.”

Ford told Vanity Fair that he was trying to avoid “stuff that makes us look like the crackpot brigade.”

Well, that didn’t work. They are crackpots, liars, and hacks.

They blame Trump, of course, that’s a given.

