Dr. testified the pandemic could have been over by now with treatment



















The CDC and Dr. Fauci ignored treatment plans for coronavirus patients unless the person was under severe distress. He only seemed interested in vaccines, not treatments.

Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine Peter McCullough testified in Texas earlier this year that 85% of COVID patients given multi-drug treatment plans recover from the disease with complete immunity.

McCullough added, The pandemic could have been over by now, he said, if those who tested positive for covid had been immediately treated before they fell ill enough to be hospitalized. He also says that thousands could have been, and still could be saved if the treatment protocol he and other physicians use were not suppressed.”

During an interview (WATCH BELOW), he said he believes it didn’t matter what Donald Trump said. The bureaucrats would have banned drugs like hydroxy and ivermectin anyway. He said hydroxychloroquine has a benefit and was falsely vilified, as was ivermectin.

He said there was a movement to suppress early treatment. After hydroxy, then Ivermectin became the next drug vilified. To this day, there is no consensus on a treatment plan.

Dr. Fauci and the CDC and WHO suppressed this effective treatment plan and others. Dr. Fauci took months to say hydroxychloroquine could be used.

THE FACTS

A database of all HCQ COVID-19 studies includes 298 studies, 222 peer-reviewed, 248 comparing treatment and control groups. HCQ is not effective when used very late with high dosages over a long period (RECOVERY/SOLIDARITY), effectiveness improves with earlier usage and improved dosing. Early treatment consistently shows positive effects. Negative evaluations typically ignore treatment time, often focusing on a subset of late-stage studies. In Vitro evidence made some believe that therapeutic levels would not be attained, however that was incorrect, according to a website that tracks studies of hydroxychloroquine and its effect on coronavirus.

A news study finds it effective.

This interview is worth listening to in full: Go to 43:00:

