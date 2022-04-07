Retrieved Documents on Hunter Laptop: It’s “Absolutely Frightening”

Whistleblower Jack Maxey, who took off for Switzerland to avoid Biden retaliation, will soon release files from 450 gigabytes of deleted material” he retrieved from Hunter Biden’s laptop. I’d say the following story is fantastical and not possible except I’ve seen how this FBI, CIA, and the entire administration operate.

I guess we will find out if it’s accurate soon enough. The documents will be public within weeks.

Maxey has 120,000 deleted emails, images, and other documents.

Another source tells Newsmax the newly recovered emails are “shocking and could bring down Washington as we know it.”

“I do not believe this would have been possible inside the United States,” Maxey told the Daily Mail. “We had numerous attempts on us from trying to do things like this there.”

Jack Maxey spoke with the Daily Mail to give a deeply troubling account of what he found on Hunter’s laptop from Hell.

He’s actually been in Switzerland for 13 days and says he has had “numerous attempts” on them.

“I came here so that we could do a forensic examination safely in a country that still respects human Liberty and the ideas, the ideals of liberal democratic principles,” he continued. “I do not believe this would’ve been possible inside the United States. We had numerous attempts on us from trying to do things like this. There we’ve actually been followed here several times.”

“ABSOLUTELY FRIGHTENING”

“I would say it was FBI,” he added. “The Chinese intel guys were obvious. It’s been quite a frightening experience, but we’ve accomplished our goal. We found 450 gigabytes of erased material on Hunter Biden’s laptop. This includes 80,000 images and videos. This includes hundreds of emails concerning Metabiota. It also includes some things, I guess we can get into along the way, but it’s absolutely frightening. Everybody has been lied to, people of the world, particularly the Americans.”

“I showed this to a friend of mine in desperation in February because nobody would listen to me,” he went on. “No news organizations would take it. In fact, the very first major news organization to take it was the Daily Mail. We’ll get to that.

But in February, when I was having black Suburbans parked out in front of my house and strange things were happening and very dear friends of mine, sharp tip of the spear, were making welfare calls to me every day, basically to see if I was still alive, we have a little bit of gallows humor about it, but it was very real.”

“So I sent this to a friend of mine and I asked him to take a look at,” Maxey said. “He’s a cyber security expert, former, former sniper, very squared away guy, an amazing American Patriot. I hope one day he can be revealed. And I said, ‘Hey bro, can you check this out for me?’

“Can you just look at this block of emails?” Maxey asked his colleague. “It’s the 8,000 emails that I later released, and everyone who thinks they have Hunter Biden’s laptop, it’s those. It was kind of a nothing-burger. But I wanted him to see it, to get his analysis of whether or not, like “can you imagine that anyone would say, this is not real?” It’s Sunday afternoon. He opens it up.”

YOU’RE A DEAD MAN

“He calls me immediately,” he went on. “He says, Maxey, that was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. I just asked my wife to come in from the, a driveway where she’s washing our car. I’m sitting in my office, the back of my house, scanning the hillside with a pair of binoculars. If you don’t release enough of this so that they know you can release all of it. I’m telling you brother, you’re a dead man. And I don’t feel safe either.”

“I said, ‘yeah, yeah, I’ll get to that, man’,” Maxey said. “I’ll do something, I’ll do that this week. Sometime. He said, “no brother, you’re doing it right now while I’m on the telephone.” So I said, “okay, seriously?”

“Like a heart attack. I’m serious.” So I said, okay, well where should I do it?”

THE DROP BOXES OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY SHARED AROUND THE GLOBE

“We got him on the phone,” he went on. “I got another colleague on the phone. The best consensus was five drop boxes all in… two in the United States, one in New Zealand… Hey Kim.com, NSA’s your keys… two in the UK, all the same drop boxes that they tell us that child pornography is shared around the globe without any consequence because they can’t look at it… within an hour and 10 minutes, every single one of those drop boxes was torn down. In fact, most of them were taken down in under 15 minutes.”

“These are all Five Eyes, countries, English-speaking countries, and an intelligence-sharing agreement,” Maxey said. “They were all ripped down.

So at this point, we’re all in a quandary and a European colleague says to me, “Hey Maxey, there’s one thing you might try. This company called Swiss transfer.”

“Swiss people, God bless you,” he said. “I put it up on Swiss transfer. They did not take it down. I was able to transfer 50 gigabytes at a time. The total file was about 1.7 gigabytes. I put it up on Twitter and I think we released about 2,000 copies around the world. And then Twitter took me down.”

“But I figured, I’d done my duty,” he said. “But that’s why I’m in Switzerland – because I’m sure the same bad actors who were making this thing get torn down in the UK and the United States and… in New Zealand. That’s the only one I remember.”

“I’d be happy to badmouth all of the others too. It was taken down,” he said. “So this means that our intelligence services, who still have not even acknowledged that they have Hunter Biden’s laptop, were obviously diligently doing cache searches across the Internet to find out if any of this stuff was being released.”

“That should terrify every single, decent person in the West,” he said.

