The WHO to Usurp Sovereignty of 194 Nations in May

Maoist China controls The WHO (World Health Organization). The WHO demands 194 nations sign the Pandemic Treaty by May 2024, claiming it is an emergency because the imaginary Disease X will appear soon.

Don’t listen to me. Watch the clip at the end from Mr. Roguski. He reviews the amendments and what they mean!

The WHO wants to control all diseases and force 194 nations to ignore sovereignty. They also want a great deal of our money redistributed to them.

Tedros said:

“I must say I’m concerned that member states may not meet that commitment, and there are several outstanding issues that remain to be resolved,” said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an address to the global health agency’s Executive Board meeting in Geneva this week.

“In my view, a failure to deliver the pandemic agreement and the IHR (International Health Regulations) amendments will be a missed opportunity for which future generations may not forgive us,” he said, urging countries to seize the opportunity to shape the future of the WHO and global health.

“We are going down a very dangerous path,” Senator Johnson said, “but it’s a path that is being laid out and planned by an elite group of people who want to take total control over our lives.”

THE PANDEMIC TREATY

The agreement demands the U.S. share its public health data with the agency and 194 countries. It also mandates the U.S. follow WHO rules to prepare for and react to the next pandemic. That includes lockdowns, mandatory vaccination and passports, quarantine, forever masking and social distancing, etc.

Critics say the treaty would allow the WHO to dictate global public health policy. The cagey WHO uses the word “shall” throughout the Draft, which makes it legally binding.

A public health emergency is not clearly defined and could be extended to include climate, reproductive health, or immigration emergencies. Guns could also be included.

There is also a worldwide censorship component. They even plan to mandate laws in each nation, and give away your private information – watch the last video.

THREATENS SOVEREIGNTY AND PROPERTY RIGHTS

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Oh., who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, says the global accord threatens Americans’ sovereignty and intellectual property rights.

“The Biden Administration must ensure that the final draft does not violate American sovereignty or infringe upon the rights of the American people,” Wenstrup told Fox News Digital.” Any pandemic treaty is wholly insufficient without being presented to Congress for approval.”

Under the constitution, the U.S. can only enter a treaty if the president submits the accord to the Senate and a two-thirds majority approves it.

However, the politicians agreed to sidestep that for the Paris Accord with an easier margin of the majority of both Houses of Congress.

Advancing American Freedom (AAF), a non-profit advocacy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, says the treaty undermines U.S. sovereignty and would leave the U.S. worse off for a future pandemic.

“The United States should withdraw from the World Health Organization,” John Shelton, the policy director at AAF, tells Fox News Digital.

“Instead, the Biden Administration continues to negotiate a fundamentally flawed draft that sells out American interests. No treaty should be considered without a change in WHO leadership and accountability for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including its role in the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO remains a geopolitically compromised institution paid for by American tax dollars,” Shelton said.

You can read the advanced draft here. James Roguski is a man of the Left. Yet he has been its biggest critic. He has endless information here on his substack. Please read before you support the Pandemic Treaty.

Mr. Roguski, on the Amendments, PLEASE READ:

