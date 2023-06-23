US Navy Detected Titan Implosion Sunday

According to new reports, the US Navy detected a suspected implosion or explosion with its top-secret acoustic detection system in the area where the Titan submersible went missing.

The Titan, which was on a mission to the Titanic wreckage, lost contact with its surface vessel, the Polar Prince, about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive on Sunday morning​.

Shortly after the Titan lost contact with the surface on Sunday, the U.S. Navy picked up an implosion-like acoustic anomaly. It was taken back to the base and analyzed.

This crucial information was then passed on to the Coast Guard. The Navy official said This information aided in reducing the search area’s radius.

The debris included the nose cone and the tail cone. They were identifiable. All is consistent with a catastrophic event causing it to implode or explode.

Again, the passengers likely didn’t suffer at all or for a very short time.

Separately, a U.S. defense official said an analysis of the “banging” noises picked up by sonar buoys were not from the missing submersible. They were either natural ocean sounds, biological noises, or noises associated with the surface response vessels, reports ABC News. In other words, almost anything.

The five people on board when the ship imploded were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush; British businessman and explorer Hamish Harding; Pakistani investor Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

On Thursday, OceanGate issued the following statement:

These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.

This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees, who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss. The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organizations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission. We appreciate their commitment to finding these five explorers and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families.

This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community and for each of the family members of those lost at sea. We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time.

Exploring is dangerous, but this was more of a venture. You can see how going down with the CEO would make one feel safer.