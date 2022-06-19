US Quietly Asks Shippers to Buy & Carry More Russian Fertilizer

The US is asking shipping companies to buy and carry more Russian fertilizer. They aren’t advertising the fact and the media hasn’t noticed the story. The US wants more of their goods while engaging in a proxy war with them.

“The US government is quietly encouraging agricultural and shipping companies to buy and carry more Russian fertilizer, according to people familiar with the efforts, as sanctions fears have led to a sharp drop in supplies, fueling spiraling global food costs,” according to gCaptain.

It’s part of a larger effort involving the UN to get more fertilizer, grain, and other farm products from Russia and Ukraine.

While the US and EU worked out exemptions to allow this, many shippers, banks, and insurers have stayed away. They’re afraid they’ll accidentally make a mistake, gCaptain explains.

Flat-Footed And Begging for Russian fertilizer

Russian fertilizer exports are down 24% this year, but some of that is because of Russia’s blockade of ports.

“Washington sent a representative to UN-led talks in Moscow earlier this month on the supply issues, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t public. Inadequate fertilizer deliveries this year could also affect next year’s crops.”

The Kremlin wants guarantees that buyers and shippers aren’t subject to sanctions. But that isn’t the only problem.

“For Russia, it’s really important that U.S. authorities send a clear signal that these deals are permitted and in the interest of global food security and they shouldn’t refuse to carry them out,” said Ivan Timofeev, a sanctions specialist at the Kremlin-funded Russian International Affairs Council.

However, Ukraine is also not getting shipments out for fear of mines in ports.

