US Tech Workers Kiss More Jobs Goodbye -The Eagle Act’s Back

Here comes another job killer for Americans – The Eagle Act. It will benefit Chinese Nationals and East Indians. It has bipartisan support. Now that the elections are over, it rears it’s ugly head.

The Eagle Act of 2022, the Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment, HR 3648, passed the House of Representatives, 365-65. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, an open-borders policy advocate, first introduced it. It then sat until the elections were decided.

It will kill thousands of jobs for US Tech workers and give them to foreigners. This is going on while our borders are wide open. It defies all logic to loosen up immigration laws while millions of unvetted people worldwide flood our borders. It’s especially concerning that Chinese Nationals (CCP) will overwhelmingly benefit.

Lofgren and Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) agree on this bill. Emmer is a RINO elected as House Majority Whip for the 118th Congress. Tom Emmer is an ESG promoter. It’s business as usual.

The Eagle Act is coming back, and a vote is scheduled for after Thanksgiving. We better hope Herschel Walker wins on December 6th to give normal Republicans more power.

MORE FOREIGNERS TO TAKE US TECH JOBS

The EAGLE Act dramatically revises portions of the Immigration Act of 1990. Almost any alien who has been on the visa waiting list for at least two years with an approved petition for an employment-based green card could apply for adjustment of his status, which then wouldn’t count against existing numerical caps.

In other words, employers can sponsor a temporary foreign-born worker for an H-1B nonimmigrant visa and convert that worker to a permanent resident merely by sponsoring him for a green card. Aliens go from temporarily present to permanent residents.

Congress will make it more difficult for US tech workers to get a job. Congress is killing more jobs with this bill.

IT ELIMINATES PER-COUNTRY CAPS, CHINA AND INDIA GET THE JOBS

The bill also eliminates the per-country caps for employment-based visas. That means that within about a decade, Indian and Chinese nationals will receive virtually all such visas, especially the H-1B. Other countries’ nationals would have an uphill climb to obtain a visa.

Again, we sell America to China. Chinese nationals are all expected to spy upon notice from the CCP.

Under current law, no country’s nationals can comprise more than 7 percent of any visa category. This provision ensures that skilled workers from around the globe have an opportunity to come to America. The EAGLE Act, however, entirely removes all caps from employment-based visas. It more than doubles the existing family-preference visa from 7 percent to 15 percent, a hike that would, because of family reunification, ensure significant population surges. The proposed visa cap elimination is ironic because Lofgren and the EAGLE Act’s cosponsors claim to embrace diversity, but the bill heavily favors Chinese and Indian citizens to the exclusion of most others.

Furthermore, dependent children of the aliens under the new status would be allowed to retain their legal standing, a form of amnesty, as dependents of their parents for the duration of the green card application process.

It’s too bad our elections are so corrupt. We end up with the worst representatives and good candidates get defeated by mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and Murkowski gimmicks like ranked-choice voting. The USA is transformed into a nation without integrity.

