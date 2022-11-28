Watchdog Finds Pfizer CEO “Disgracefully” Misled the Public

Dr. Bourla claimed young children aged five to 11 benefited from vaccination, but the pharmaceutical watchdog said the remarks misled the public, The Telegraph reports. He breached the public trust.

The JCVI mentioned in the post above is the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization.

Disgracefully Misleading Statements

UK’s pharmaceutical watchdog, the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA), reported that Dr. Albert Bourla, the Pfizer CEO, made “disgracefully misleading” statements about healthy children purportedly benefiting from the vaccines.

In an interview with the BBC last December, Bourla claimed that “there is no doubt in my mind that the benefits, completely, are in favor of” vaccinating children ages five to 11 against Covid-19.

Bourla argued that “Covid in schools is thriving.” He added, “This is disturbing, significantly, the educational system, and there are kids that will have severe symptoms.”

The Complaint

Before the drug was approved, a parent group, UsForThem, submitted a complaint to the watchdog, PMCPA.

The PMCPA agreed that Dr. Bourla made “disgracefully misleading” remarks about the Covid shots that were “extremely promotional in nature.” The complaint stated his remarks breached clauses of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s code of practice.

“There is simply no evidence that healthy schoolchildren in the UK are at significant risk from the SARS-COV-2 virus and to imply that they are is disgracefully misleading,” the group said.

Pfizer appealed. They claim his remarks were based on “up-to-date scientific evidence.” They also said it could be substantiated by the “publicly available independent benefit-risk assessments.”

PMCPA did not agree. They say he made unsubstantiated claims that were in balance. The case will likely be made public in the next several weeks.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla should be arrested and charged with fraud… pic.twitter.com/YxTiqTzDj3 — Pelham (@Resist_05) October 12, 2022

In no time, Reuters or one of the other ‘fact checkers’ will appear. They will say something that claims the watchdog is wrong. Who will hold these CEOs and medical tyrants to account? The media?

Related