US to Spend $103 Billion Tax Dollars on Ukraine with New Request

Several Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced a bill on Thursday to audit the aid the U.S. has given to Ukraine since February 2022. The US has no accounting or accountability for how the monies are spent. The new request brings our expenses on Ukraine to $103 billion! We are doing it to save their border, not ours, and keep their government flush, but not ours, as inflation and gas prices continue to rise.

The Biden administration’s new spending bill of 37.7 billion, added to the $66 billion already sent, comes to a whopping $103.6 billion in spending with no audit.

The lawmakers have approved $13.6 billion twice, $40 billion, and $12.3 billion since March. That doesn’t include all the weapons we’ve sent, an effort that is depleting our military supplies.

THE AUDIT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced legislation — along with fellow Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL), Paul Gosar (AZ), Thomas Massie (KY), Andy Biggs (Az), Barry Moore (AL), Matt Rosendale (MT), Andrew Clyde (GA), Dan Bishop (NC), Greg Steube (FL) and Clay Higgins (LA) — to audit all military, civilian and financial aid given to Ukraine under President Biden. Shouldn’t we know how a corrupt nation spends our $103 billion?

“The American people deserve [to know] where their hard-earned tax dollars are going to a foreign country who is not a member of NATO, and President Biden himself said he would not defend,” Greene told The Daily Caller.

Don’t we deserve to know as inflation soars?

EXPLOITING THE WOUNDED

Marjorie Taylor Greene said wounded Ukrainian soldiers were marched through the halls of Congress by lobbyists on Thursday.

“It is heartbreaking to see these disabled Ukrainian soldiers here in the halls of Congress being used as pawns to pressure our Congress to give America’s hard-earned tax dollars to Zelensky,” Greene said. “I’m calling for an audit of funds to Ukraine and to fund and secure our border.”

The lobbyists are exploiting wounded soldiers for $103 billion.

Last month, the DoD announced the U.S. Defense attaché for Ukraine and Office of Defense Cooperation personnel had gone to Ukraine to track and inspect weapons shipments to the country. We now have US soldiers in Ukraine, a very volatile, dangerous situation. What if Russians accidentally kill some of them?

There are other expenses. Our weapons are depleted due to the weaponry we send to Ukraine. As a result, we have to spend hundreds of millions to replace them. The Army announced on Nov. 17 that it awarded Lockheed Martin another $14.35 million contract to boost production of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that Ukraine has used with significant effect against high-value Russian targets. HIMARS is a wheeled launcher truck that fires GMLRS and other munitions with high accuracy.

It’s more than $103 billion.

