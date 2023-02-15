US Watched the Balloon Leave China and Tour 40 States

CBS News has learned that US intelligence was tracking the Chinese spy balloon as soon as it took off. This was a week before they downed it, and after it toured 40 states and a number of our nuclear silos. This is embarrassing and even humiliating for a normal President, but Biden couldn’t care less.
The administration says they jammed transmissions and stole their technology. If true, that would mean Woke Milley is more competent than we imagined, a tough climb.
BREAKING: CBS News has learned that U.S. intelligence watched the Chinese spy balloon as it lifted off near China’s south coast, meaning the U.S. military had been tracking it for nearly a week before it entered U.S. airspace. pic.twitter.com/oaR5yZIRwm
Rep. Jim Jordan said, “U.S. officials watched the Chinese spy balloon lift off near China’s south coast. They watched it move toward Guam. They watched it turn toward Alaska. They watched it fly over our entire country. And after all that, the Biden Administration’s still not being honest about it.”
Now he’s shooting everything down. It’s hard to imagine this makes any sense.
Joe Biden let a Chinese spy balloon cross the entire US. Now he’s shooting down everything that flies. Why? Who knows. He apparently doesn’t.
Either the Biden Administration is lying to us or they’re totally and completely incompetent. Or both. pic.twitter.com/ll3qQSnjav
If we have been monitoring these balloons for years, then why don’t we have a means to capture these balloons intact? What are we really spending 801 Billion Dollars on, waste, fraud, and abuse?
Of course they say they jammed it and stole their technology. It’s more likely they had no idea how to respond.
China told Joe Biden ; for every state it will spie on, we’ll send you $10,000
40 states gave him 400,000
I am of course kidding but I am probably close to the truth.
Of course Milley et al knew all about the balloon from the moment it lifted off. Of course they let it run its surveillance course all across the USA, unimpeded. After all, this is the same boob who assured his Chinese counterpart, back in October 2020, that he absolutely would give him a heads-up as to any plans on our part to take military action against China. Once a Beijing suck-up, always a Beijing suck-up.