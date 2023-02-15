US Watched the Balloon Leave China and Tour 40 States

CBS News has learned that US intelligence was tracking the Chinese spy balloon as soon as it took off. This was a week before they downed it, and after it toured 40 states and a number of our nuclear silos. This is embarrassing and even humiliating for a normal President, but Biden couldn’t care less.

The administration says they jammed transmissions and stole their technology. If true, that would mean Woke Milley is more competent than we imagined, a tough climb.

Watch:

BREAKING: CBS News has learned that U.S. intelligence watched the Chinese spy balloon as it lifted off near China’s south coast, meaning the U.S. military had been tracking it for nearly a week before it entered U.S. airspace. pic.twitter.com/oaR5yZIRwm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 15, 2023

Rep. Jim Jordan said, “U.S. officials watched the Chinese spy balloon lift off near China’s south coast. They watched it move toward Guam. They watched it turn toward Alaska. They watched it fly over our entire country. And after all that, the Biden Administration’s still not being honest about it.”

Now he’s shooting everything down. It’s hard to imagine this makes any sense.

Joe Biden let a Chinese spy balloon cross the entire US. Now he’s shooting down everything that flies. Why? Who knows. He apparently doesn’t. Either the Biden Administration is lying to us or they’re totally and completely incompetent. Or both. pic.twitter.com/ll3qQSnjav — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 15, 2023

