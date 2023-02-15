US Watched the Balloon Leave China and Tour 40 States

By
M Dowling
-
4
53

Mark Milley

CBS News has learned that US intelligence was tracking the Chinese spy balloon as soon as it took off. This was a week before they downed it, and after it toured 40 states and a number of our nuclear silos. This is embarrassing and even humiliating for a normal President, but Biden couldn’t care less.

The administration says they jammed transmissions and stole their technology. If true, that would mean Woke Milley is more competent than we imagined, a tough climb.

Watch:

Rep. Jim Jordan said, “U.S. officials watched the Chinese spy balloon lift off near China’s south coast. They watched it move toward Guam. They watched it turn toward Alaska. They watched it fly over our entire country. And after all that, the Biden Administration’s still not being honest about it.”

Now he’s shooting everything down. It’s hard to imagine this makes any sense.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
16 seconds ago

If we have been monitoring these balloons for years, then why don’t we have a means to capture these balloons intact? What are we really spending 801 Billion Dollars on, waste, fraud, and abuse?

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

Of course they say they jammed it and stole their technology. It’s more likely they had no idea how to respond.

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

China told Joe Biden ; for every state it will spie on, we’ll send you $10,000

40 states gave him 400,000

I am of course kidding but I am probably close to the truth.

0
Reply
Blank
Blank
2 hours ago

Of course Milley et al knew all about the balloon from the moment it lifted off. Of course they let it run its surveillance course all across the USA, unimpeded. After all, this is the same boob who assured his Chinese counterpart, back in October 2020, that he absolutely would give him a heads-up as to any plans on our part to take military action against China. Once a Beijing suck-up, always a Beijing suck-up.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz