USA is “the most non-racist country on earth” — fight the lies!









Not only is the media corrupt, but so is social media, and Joe Biden. The Left has full control of Twitter and Jack Dorsey allows all political misinformation by the Left to go unchallenged. It’s not how the Right or Donald Trump, in particular, were treated on Dorsey’s platform.

Joe Biden is fueling the fires of hate and lies, but Twitter and the legacy media have no problem with it. He called the Georgia law a Jim Crow law which is a complete lie. Burgess Owens explained what Jim Crow was as well, and it’s not a voter ID law.

In the clip below, Ben Domenech of The Federalist and Fox News correspondent Brit Hume discuss the lying by Joe Biden about what a racist country we are. We are not Jim Crow and are probably the “most non-racist country on earth,” Mr. Hume said.

We cannot give in to it these lies and think it will get better without our loud and vocal opposition.

They also discussed the deceitful, racist Critical Race Theory which Joe is now pushing on our schools, private industry, and government training programs, even the military.

What bulls**t. We weren’t mad that he talked about it. We were mad about what he said. https://t.co/yu7eJuC8CP — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 21, 2021

How Biden and the Democrats have twisted reality. Jim Crow laws were their laws.

DEMOCRAT JIM CROW LAWS

During the Reconstruction era, local governments, as well as the national Democratic Party and President Andrew Johnson, thwarted efforts to help Black Americans move forward.

At the start of the 1880s, big cities in the South were not wholly beholden to Jim Crow laws and Black Americans found more freedom in them.

This led to substantial Black populations moving to the cities and, as the decade progressed, white city dwellers demanded more laws to limit opportunities for African Americans.

Jim Crow laws soon spread around the country with even more force than previously. Public parks were forbidden for African Americans to enter, and theaters and restaurants were segregated.

Segregated waiting rooms in bus and train stations were required, as well as water fountains, restrooms, building entrances, elevators, cemeteries, even amusement-park cashier windows.

Laws forbade African Americans from living in white neighborhoods. Segregation was enforced for public pools, phone booths, hospitals, asylums, jails, and residential homes for the elderly and handicapped.

Some states required separate textbooks for Black and white students. New Orleans mandated the segregation of prostitutes according to race. In Atlanta, African Americans in court were given a different Bible from white people to swear on. Marriage and cohabitation between white and Black people were strictly forbidden in most Southern states.

It was not uncommon to see signs posted at town and city limits warning African Americans that they were not welcome there.

All the Georgia law does is demand voter ID. That’s what the Left doesn’t like. They want to cheat.

Of course, Democrats are the slavers and the KKKers, not the right. The Left wants to tell everyone what to do and steal their money. Wake up!

