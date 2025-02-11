After USAID’s Frozen, Norway Cancels Funds to 20 Countries

The following information came from Moonbattery, and it’s real. The Norwegian Refugee Council had to halt its aid to over 20 countries due to the freezing of funds by USAID.

In other words, Norway generously gives away US tax dollars as Americans in West Virginia and California struggle to put roofs over their heads.

Why don’t they use their own money? Because they use ours! And we give it away after the generous US politicians spend and tax us into oblivion to give to European friends!

What the Holy Hell is this?

Al-Monitor Report in Part

The Norwegian Refugee Council announced on Monday that it has suspended emergency aid for hundreds of thousands of people across nearly 20 countries due to the Trump administration’s freeze on USAID funds.

One of the world’s largest humanitarian organizations for displaced people, the NRC warned it may be forced to halt life-saving programs unless it receives overdue payments from the US government.

“For the first time in our history, we will have to suspend ongoing and urgent humanitarian work for hundreds of thousands of people in nearly 20 countries affected by wars, disasters, and displacement,” the organization said in a statement on its website.

“We are being forced to lay off aid workers around the world,” it added.

While the NRC did not specify all affected countries, it confirmed that Ukraine was among them, where a planned February aid distribution for 57,000 people in frontline communities had to be canceled.

They use our money! If we are truly helping people, why would we dilute the funds by going through Norway and giving them credit? It’s called money laundering. Middlemen and third parties are getting paid unnecessarily along the way.

And how many ways do we give money to Ukraine? Ukraine is one of the most corrupt nations in Europe, and we can’t find enough ways to fund them. They might even be selling half the weapons we give them to drug cartels.

Why Doesn’t Norway Fund These 20 Countries?

Norway is a wealthy country with a high standard of living. It has a strong economy based on natural resources, including oil, gas, and seafood.

Wealth

Norway’s total household wealth is estimated at $1,644 billion

Norway’s GDP per capita is estimated at $90,320 in 2025

Norway’s average household net wealth is estimated at $268,358

They don’t pay for it because they get the money from USAID.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email