You Thought Orgy Kingpin Jay Varma Was Bad – He’s Worse

When the recently fired Jay Varma isn’t attending drug-fueled sex parties, violating his own rules during COVID in New York City, he is getting paid to promote drugs he knows are sketchy.

After the mRNA grift, you’d think the people in power would muster up some shame and try to change. They covered up VAERS, and the CDC didn’t bother monitoring it. Top FDA officials quit over the corruption.

Alas, the grift continues.

Varma knows Monkeypox isn’t a risk to the general population or FDA-acceptable, but he’s paid to sell it and does it joyfully—such joy.

BREAKING: NYC’s Covid Orgy Kingpin Reveals He Was Hired by Pharmaceutical Company @SigaTech to Help Sell Monkeypox Drug ‘TPOXX’; Details Media “Spin” Scheme To Ensure Investors Don’t “Dump” Company’s “Worthless” Stock; Says Disease Primarily Impacting Gay Community is Not a… pic.twitter.com/TJpzVHAlRn — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 25, 2024

You’d think they’d want to clean up their dirty house after the COVID-19 debacle, but no.

The SEC should take time off from investigating Elon Musk and check Big Pharma out. Varma says they don’t have the data to get the FDA to approve, but it probably works. While Monkeypox isn’t a problem for most people, he’s terrorizing the media into thinking otherwise. In the end, their stock won’t collapse, and that’s all that matters.

Has anyone noticed Big Pharma’s many ads on TV and all media? They keep pumping money into news channels with these ads, and the ads probably work sublimely, if not directly, on people.