Young Pete Buttigieg selected commie Bernie as his heroic profile in courage

The Daily Caller reports that 20-year-old Pete Buttigieg, the son of a famous communist professor, praised Democratic Socialist [communist] Bernie Sanders in a winning essay contest.

He liked Bernie’s alleged bipartisanship and the fact that he took unpopular stands in support of socialism.

For his winning piece in the JFK Profile in Courage essay contest, he chose Bernie as a man of integrity. Buttigieg complained that socialism is often confused with communism, perhaps maliciously.

[Bernie’s Democratic Socialism, the ideology of Venezuela’s Maduro, is to the left of American communism.]

Buttigieg claimed Bernie was courageous in describing himself as a “Socialist, in a climate where even liberalism is considered radical, and Socialism is immediately and perhaps willfully confused with Communism, a politician dares to call himself a socialist?”

Sanders, he said, was “a successful and popular mayor…who has come under fire from various conservative religious groups because of his support for same-sex marriages. His stance on gun control led to NRA-organized media campaigns against him.” He praised him for organizing trips to Canada to witness the lower prices.

The 20-year-old said, “While impressive, Sanders’ candor does not itself represent political courage.” What he claims makes him “courageous” is his “bipartisanship.” He continued, “…what makes Sanders truly remarkable. He represents President Kennedy’s ideal of “compromises of issues, not of principles.”

St. Pete couldn’t offer enough praise for his hero Bernie.

“His energy, candor, conviction, and ability to bring people together stand against the current of opportunism, moral compromise, and partisanship which runs rampant on the American political scene. He and few others like him have the power to restore principle and leadership in Congress and to win back the faith of a voting public weary and wary of political opportunism.”

His Facts Were Lacking

Where he got his facts is unclear. In actuality, Bernie has accomplished nothing good in forty years in politics outside of naming post offices and driving the party to the hard-left.

Currently, Buttigieg wants to defeat Bernie and become the Democrat candidate for president. Interesting how he picked a socialist who is basically a communist as his hero.

Buttigieg is no moderate now, although that’s how Democrats are painting him. He’s also a bag of wind whose flourishing verbiage is mostly non-substantive.

Hillary Clinton said no one likes Bernie or likes working with him. That’s what I heard over the years.

Daddy Was a Commie.

His father was a Marxist-Leninist.

“The father of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was a Marxist professor who spoke fondly of the Communist Manifesto and dedicated a significant portion of his academic career to the work of Italian Communist Party founder Antonio Gramsci, an associate of Vladimir Lenin,” The Washington Examiner reported.

Peter Buttigieg has very radical far-left ideas about abortion, reparations, healthcare, the Green New Deal, you name it. He admires these revolutionary ideologies because that is from whence he comes.

He plans to decriminalize all drugs, including heroin and meth.

Watch:

Pete Buttigieg: decriminalize all drugs, including heroin and methhttps://t.co/E4yzMGybO3 pic.twitter.com/tNTXjQ1vIz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2020

He recently claimed 63 million Americans are racists. He’s a piece of work.

Pete Buttigieg wrote an essay 20 years ago that his political role model was Bernie Sanders https://t.co/WqwqGTBb02 pic.twitter.com/Grg27owZSt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 8, 2020