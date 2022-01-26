Vax Data: 300% more miscarriages, 300% more cancer, 1,000% more neurological disease in U.S. military

Sen. Ron Johnson held a five-hour-plus hearing on second opinions about COVID and vaccines.

During the hearing, attorney Thomas Renz, representing three Defense Department officials, said the actual data showed, among other findings, a 300% increase in miscarriages, a 300% increase in cancer, and a whopping 1,000% increase in neurological disease in U.S. military.

Mr. Renz, of Renz Law, also claims to have leaked DoD documents which show far more. Documents indicate that 60% of the hospitalized are vaccinated and as Delta Variant surged to over 50% in June, Covid-19 hospitalizations more than doubled, reversing the prior trend of decreasing hospitalizations since April.

Watch:

Sen. Johnson called for a complete investigation by General Austin but that won’t happen of course.

Johnson called on the Defense Department to preserve all documents associated with the vaccinations, as his office conducts a whistleblower investigation.

He said that there “appears to be doctoring of the data.”

The five-hour panel discussion can be watched on this link. Go to about 5:11:00 for the discussion on the DoD.

