Very confused Biden is asked about hostages in Afghanistan

















President Biden spent Labor Day at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, far away from the death and destruction he helped arrange in Afghanistan.

Biden went to the local union hall and gave out sandwiches to the super friendly union workers. He was maskless because he’s elite.

He and EdD Jill traveled to Washington DC on Monday night.

A reporter asked him what will happen to the hostages in Afghanistan and he asked her, “What will happen to them?” in response.

Darned if he knows.

Watch the somewhat conscious Joe cut and run:

WATCH: Joe Biden confusedly responds “what will happen to them?” when asked about Afghan refugees pic.twitter.com/6aJPYCJVb6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2021

